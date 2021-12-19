BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 486,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

