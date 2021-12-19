Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

