Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

