Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $19.60 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

