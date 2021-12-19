Bank of America Begins Coverage on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

