Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 53,113 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.75% of SEI Investments worth $240,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

