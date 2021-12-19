Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.71% of Travelers Companies worth $266,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.13.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.