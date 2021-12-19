Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 42,659 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.28% of Albemarle worth $251,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.65 and its 200-day moving average is $221.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

