Bank of America Corp DE Sells 259,465 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.51% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $218,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

