Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,281,481 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $68.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.