Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 49 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,564.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 18.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $384.92 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.03 and its 200-day moving average is $437.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

