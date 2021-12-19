Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,738 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $449.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.30 and its 200 day moving average is $412.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.