Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $130.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

