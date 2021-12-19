Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $239.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.