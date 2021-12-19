Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 17,090 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ping Identity by 14.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

