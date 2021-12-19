Barclays Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.93.

ALV stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

