Barclays Boosts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $98.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

