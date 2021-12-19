Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 11483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

BARK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

