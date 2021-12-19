Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,009,000 after acquiring an additional 628,380 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 458,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $17.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

