Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,909 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties makes up approximately 2.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Easterly Government Properties worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.