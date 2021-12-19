Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

