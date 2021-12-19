Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Up 6.8%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 2.39 and last traded at 2.35. 62,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,115,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BODY. Guggenheim downgraded Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beachbody currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.92.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 208.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

