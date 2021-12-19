Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LESL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of LESL opened at $22.71 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 256.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 26.3% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

