Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 11,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,149,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 703,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.