Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $289,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,224,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of BBY opened at $100.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

