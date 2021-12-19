Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,160,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 18,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bilibili by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $2,132,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

