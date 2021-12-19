BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 15th total of 103,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BKYI opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

