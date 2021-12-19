BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $107.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.