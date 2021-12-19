BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $107.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.31.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
