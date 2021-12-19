Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.47 million and $59.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

