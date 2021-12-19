Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $721.04 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $41.17 or 0.00087512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $721.04 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00339792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00143232 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

