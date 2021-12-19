Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $77,073.64 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $77,073.64 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005372 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,743,482 coins and its circulating supply is 10,743,478 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.