Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 49,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Insiders have acquired 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796 in the last three months.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

