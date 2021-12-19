Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $936,308.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,572,155 shares of company stock valued at $70,484,542 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $102,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

