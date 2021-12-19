B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Increases Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.0744 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

