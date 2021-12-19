BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of GBT stock opened at C$15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. BMTC Group has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.05.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$213.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BMTC Group will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

