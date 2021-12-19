Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.18.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$34.67 on Friday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$32.94 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

