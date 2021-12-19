Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$196.21 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$183.00 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$229.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$253.08.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

