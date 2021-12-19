Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$196.21 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$183.00 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$229.99.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
