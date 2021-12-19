Bridge Advisory LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

