Bridge Advisory LLC Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

