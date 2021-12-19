Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ opened at $40.48 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

