Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Update

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 213,618 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 586,004 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 171,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.87 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

