Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.10

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60.

Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $634.96 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadcom stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

