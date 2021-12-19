Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report $3.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

AKTS stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 2,275,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,349. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,869 shares of company stock worth $268,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 107,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

