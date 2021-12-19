Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce sales of $53.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.18 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $208.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.61 million to $208.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $538,042 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,660. The company has a market capitalization of $642.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

