Brokerages Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

SAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.27. 3,759,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,647. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

