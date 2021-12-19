Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report sales of $21.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $20.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $88.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. 337,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,556. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

