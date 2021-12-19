Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $477.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post $477.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.40 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $561.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $16.77. 9,066,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,691. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.