Brokerages Expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

PCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $26,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

