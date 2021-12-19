Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

NYSE PG opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.